    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 5 of 6]

    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Volunteers from the USO hand out free items at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. Multiple organizations from around the base and local community came out to show their support at the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day event and hand out free food, items and valuable information for spouses and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Spouse
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    86 AW

