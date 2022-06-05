Volunteers from the USO hand out free items at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. Multiple organizations from around the base and local community came out to show their support at the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day event and hand out free food, items and valuable information for spouses and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 04:02 Photo ID: 7189542 VIRIN: 220506-F-JM042-1203 Resolution: 6048x3712 Size: 2.33 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.