USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK 38 Machine Gun Live Fire Exercise

20510-N-YX844-2074 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) A MK 38 Machine Gun System is fired on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a live fire exercise. The MK 38 is a remote controlled weapon system that fires 25 mm rounds. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)

Date Taken: 05.10.2022