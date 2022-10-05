USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK 38 Machine Gun Live Fire Exercise

220510-N-YX844-2164 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ian Johnson, right, from Louisville, Kentucky, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Timothy Campbell, from Edmond, Oklahoma, perform a clear and safe check on a MK 38 Machine Gun System on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a live fire exercise. The MK 38 is a remote controlled weapon system that fires 25 mm rounds. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)
|05.10.2022
|05.10.2022 12:18
|7186933
|220510-N-YX844-2164
|4928x3280
|806.96 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|EDMOND, OK, US
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|1
|0
