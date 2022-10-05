Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK 38 Machine Gun Live Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK 38 Machine Gun Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackie Hart 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220510-N-YX844-2024 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Timothy Campbell, right, from Edmond, Oklahoma, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ian Johnson, from Louisville, Kentucky, prepare to fire a MK 38 Machine Gun System on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a live fire exercise. The MK 38 is a remote controlled weapon system that fires 25 mm rounds. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:18
    Photo ID: 7186927
    VIRIN: 220510-N-YX844-2024
    Resolution: 4609x3068
    Size: 753.41 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: EDMOND, OK, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    CVN 76
    Gunner’s Mate
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    25 mm"
    MK 38 Machine Gun System

