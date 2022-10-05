Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Deck Scrub Exercise [Image 4 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Deck Scrub Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220510-N-DW158-2032 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Pete Torres, front, from San Antonio, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Nicole Pena, from Las Vegas, spray flight deck soap on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a scheduled flight deck scrub. Ronald Reagan Sailors scrub the flight deck to get rid of any excess buildup that accumulates from daily flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:17
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Deck Scrub Exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    Flight Deck"
    US Navy
    Scrubex

