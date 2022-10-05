USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Deck Scrub Exercise

220510-N-DW158-2004 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Sailors scrub the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan Sailors scrub the flight deck to get rid of any excess buildup that accumulates from daily flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gray Gibson)

