Captain Taylor Johnson, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, checks the flight path details May 5, 2022. Johnson is able to see live updates of weather, air traffic and flight plans using a Stratus puck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7182349
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-EV810-1084
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AMC's Longest Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC’s Longest Flight: 24.2 hours in a KC-46A
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT