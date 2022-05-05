Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC's Longest Flight

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The aircrew from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s 24-hour flight pose for a group photo May 5, 2022 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The aircrew took a group photo before embarking on a 24-hour sortie in a KC-46A Pegasus, completing the Air Mobility Command’s longest flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

    AMC&rsquo;s Longest Flight: 24.2 hours in a KC-46A

    pegasus
    KC-46
    longest flight

