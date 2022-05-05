The aircrew from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s 24-hour flight pose for a group photo May 5, 2022 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The aircrew took a group photo before embarking on a 24-hour sortie in a KC-46A Pegasus, completing the Air Mobility Command’s longest flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7182350
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-EV810-1013
|Resolution:
|5670x3772
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, AMC's Longest Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC’s Longest Flight: 24.2 hours in a KC-46A
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT