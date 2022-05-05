The aircrew from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s 24-hour flight pose for a group photo May 5, 2022 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The aircrew took a group photo before embarking on a 24-hour sortie in a KC-46A Pegasus, completing the Air Mobility Command’s longest flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7182350 VIRIN: 220505-F-EV810-1013 Resolution: 5670x3772 Size: 9.89 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC's Longest Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.