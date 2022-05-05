Captain Kevin Abbott, 344th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, coordinates route changes with Los Angeles Air Traffic Control Center May 5, 2022. Route changes were necessary to avoid thunderstorms while still make the air refueling control time with the receivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7182346
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-EV810-1089
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
AMC’s Longest Flight: 24.2 hours in a KC-46A
