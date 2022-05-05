Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, and Capt. Kevin Abbott, 344th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, pilot a KC-46A Pegasus while receiving fuel from another KC-46 stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 5, 2022. The crew were flying a 24-hour sortie, the longest in Air Mobility Command’s history. In order to ensure the safety of the flight, two pilot crews rotated on and off four-hour shifts allowing adequate time for rest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7182347
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-EV810-1250
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC's Longest Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC’s Longest Flight: 24.2 hours in a KC-46A
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT