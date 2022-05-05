AMC's Longest Flight

Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, and Capt. Kevin Abbott, 344th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, pilot a KC-46A Pegasus while receiving fuel from another KC-46 stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 5, 2022. The crew were flying a 24-hour sortie, the longest in Air Mobility Command’s history. In order to ensure the safety of the flight, two pilot crews rotated on and off four-hour shifts allowing adequate time for rest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

