AMC's Longest Flight

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sanders and Master Sgt. Justin Miller, 349th Air Refueling Squadron boom operators, set up palletized cots in the back of a KC-46A Pegasus May 5, 2022. The crew were flying a 24-hour sortie, the longest in Air Mobility Command’s history. In order to ensure the safety of the flight, two pilot crews rotated on and off four-hour shifts allowing adequate time for rest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

