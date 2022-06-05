Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC's Longest Flight [Image 1 of 6]

    AMC's Longest Flight

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, shaves his face May 6, 2022. Rose was one of six pilots aboard the 24-hour sortie out of McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, which was the longest flight in Air Mobility Command’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

