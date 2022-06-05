AMC's Longest Flight

Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, shaves his face May 6, 2022. Rose was one of six pilots aboard the 24-hour sortie out of McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, which was the longest flight in Air Mobility Command’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

