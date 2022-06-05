Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, shaves his face May 6, 2022. Rose was one of six pilots aboard the 24-hour sortie out of McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, which was the longest flight in Air Mobility Command’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7182344
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-EV810-1001
|Resolution:
|4739x3153
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC's Longest Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC’s Longest Flight: 24.2 hours in a KC-46A
