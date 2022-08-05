A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs a flyover May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. During the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House the F-35 showcased the unique aerial capabilities of Air Force’s most advanced fifth generation multirole stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7181189 VIRIN: 220508-F-WJ136-2458 Resolution: 5128x3419 Size: 2.26 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.