An F-16 Viper deploys flares May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 performed for 22-thousand spectators at the 2-day 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7181184
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-WJ136-1790
|Resolution:
|5086x3391
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT