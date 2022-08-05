Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 3 of 13]

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Mike Gallaway performs in his Extra EA-300 May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The EA-300 is a two-seat aerobatic monoplane capable of unlimited category competition and was one of the various performers during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

