Mike Gallaway performs in his Extra EA-300 May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The EA-300 is a two-seat aerobatic monoplane capable of unlimited category competition and was one of the various performers during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7181180 VIRIN: 220508-F-WJ136-1612 Resolution: 5231x3487 Size: 1.88 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.