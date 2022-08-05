2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

A T-38 Talon prepares to take off May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The T-38 was used in conjunction with the F-16 Viper during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House to show the capabilities of the F-16 in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
