An F-16 Viper performs a flyover May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base New Mexico. The F-16 is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that performed during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open house. It’s a highly maneuverable fighter aircraft and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7181182 VIRIN: 220508-F-WJ136-1706 Resolution: 5272x3515 Size: 1.89 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.