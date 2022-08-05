Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 1 of 13]

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen give out water to spectators May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House included a variety of performances including the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team, Heritage Flight, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7181178
    VIRIN: 220508-F-WJ136-1016
    Resolution: 5820x3274
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

