Jane Norman, a role player from Seymour, Ind., screams in confusion after a simulated explosion rocked the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center May 7, 2022. Norman was one of 120 role players that helped make exercise Guardian Response 22 as realistic as possible for Soldiers. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:39 Photo ID: 7180889 VIRIN: 220507-A-SO154-839 Resolution: 6164x3806 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Hometown: SEYMOUR, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community members join Army training to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.