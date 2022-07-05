Community members join Army training to save lives

Pvt. Byron Madden, assigned to the 63rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, Fort Campbell, Ky., leads role players out of a shantytown at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Area, Ind., on May 7, 2022. Madden and his fellow unit members searched for casualties after the town was rocked by a simulated explosion. The simulation is part of Guardian Response 22, an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

