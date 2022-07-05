Community members join Army training to save lives

“Help me, I can’t see,” yelled Bethany Carmichael, a role player from Brownstown, Ind. Carmichael suffered simulated injuries after an explosion at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on May 7, 2022. More than 120 role players participated in exercise Guardian Response 22 to help ensure the training is as realistic as possible. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:39 Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US