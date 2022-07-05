“Help me, I can’t see,” yelled Bethany Carmichael, a role player from Brownstown, Ind. Carmichael suffered simulated injuries after an explosion at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on May 7, 2022. More than 120 role players participated in exercise Guardian Response 22 to help ensure the training is as realistic as possible. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 09:39
|Photo ID:
|7180885
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-SO154-465
|Resolution:
|2367x3468
|Size:
|973.49 KB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|BROWNSTOWN, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community members join Army training to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community members join Army training to save lives
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT