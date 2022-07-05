Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community members join Army training to save lives [Image 2 of 6]

    Community members join Army training to save lives

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    “Help me, I can’t see,” yelled Bethany Carmichael, a role player from Brownstown, Ind. Carmichael suffered simulated injuries after an explosion at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on May 7, 2022. More than 120 role players participated in exercise Guardian Response 22 to help ensure the training is as realistic as possible. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community members join Army training to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    role players
    Guardian Response 22
    63rd CBRN Company
    Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise
    homeland emergency response exercise

