Community members join Army training to save lives

Haley Pennycuff of Butlerville, Ind., holds a simulated casualty after an explosion rocked the Muscatatuck Urban Training Area, ind., on May 7, 2022. Pennycuff is a role player during exercise Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response 2022 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

