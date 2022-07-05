Pvt. Byron Madden, assigned to the 63rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, Fort Campbell, Ky., drives a four-wheeler through a shantytown searching for simulated casualties on the Muscatatuck Urban Training Area, Ind., May 7, 2022. Madden and his company are participating in Guardian Response 22. The exercise is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of allocated U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:39 Photo ID: 7180887 VIRIN: 220507-A-SO154-543 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.08 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community members join Army training to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.