Soldiers observe a pile of broken concrete and twisted steel beams after a simulated explosion at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Area, Ind., on May 7, 2022. The Soldiers belong to a group of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear companies participating in an annual homeland emergency response exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise sharpens the skills, boosts capabilities and improves mission readiness of allocated Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 09:39
|Photo ID:
|7180884
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-SO154-244
|Resolution:
|3238x2212
|Size:
|1023.84 KB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community members join Army training to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community members join Army training to save lives
