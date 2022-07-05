Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22

Soldiers from the 561st Military Police Company based in Ft. Campbell, Ky start the decontamination procedures of injured persons through the decontamination lane during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. The training prepared Soldiers that have not been deployed and involved in scenarios where they must assist local emergency assets in dealing with mass casualties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)

