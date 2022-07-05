Soldiers with the 561st Military Police Company based in Ft. Campbell, Ky rehearse procedures involved in a decontamination lane during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. Each Soldier received either a go or a no-go at the station to show their capability involved in dealing with a potential nuclear attack. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:34 Photo ID: 7180881 VIRIN: 220507-A-WB015-025 Resolution: 5184x3338 Size: 8.1 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.