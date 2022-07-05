Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22

Soldiers with the 561st Military Police Company based in Ft. Campbell, Ky practice moving injured personnel through a decontamination lane during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. The Soldiers received training in decontamination procedures which can be used during a potential nuclear attack on civilian populations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 09:34
|Photo ID:
|7180882
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-WB015-026
|Resolution:
|6419x4259
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
