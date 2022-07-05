Soldiers with the 561st Military Police Company based in Ft. Campbell, Ky practice moving injured personnel through a decontamination lane during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. The Soldiers received training in decontamination procedures which can be used during a potential nuclear attack on civilian populations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:34 Photo ID: 7180882 VIRIN: 220507-A-WB015-026 Resolution: 6419x4259 Size: 11.57 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.