    Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22 [Image 2 of 6]

    Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Todd 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers with the 561st Military Police Company based in Ft. Campbell, Ky discuss procedures of running a decontamination lane with the observer-controller trainers during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. The training is to prepare the unit when dealing with mass casualties during a nuclear detonation response in the local civilian population. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:33
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MUTC
    314TPASE
    561stMPCo

