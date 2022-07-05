Chemical Decon Ops at Guardian Response 22

Soldiers of the 561st Military Police Company from Ft. Campbell, Ky stand by for the start of the decontamination lanes at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center at Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. The Soldiers donned special suits that would reduce exposure to chemical agents while decontaminating persons that were exposed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)

