Chemical Decontamination Ops at Guardian Response 22

Soldiers with the 561st Military Police Company based in Ft. Campbell, Ky check each other’s gear in preparation to operate a chemical decontamination lane during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana May 7, 2022. Each Soldier checked their fellow Soldier’s suits, ensuring their survivability when dealing with a contamination crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd)

Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US