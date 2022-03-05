220503-N-TO573-1145 STRAITS OF SICILY (May 3, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jireh Fishburne, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, removes the rescue hoist cartridge activated device from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

