220503-N-FB730-1026 STRAITS OF SICILY (May 3, 2022) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Haley Reyes, from Shamrock, Texas, assists a customer in the ship store aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

