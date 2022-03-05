220503-N-CY569-1040 STRAITS OF SICILY (May 3, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Adrianna Sanchez, from Houston, paints a hatch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

