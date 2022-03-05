220503-N-FB730-1012 STRAITS OF SICILY (May 3, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st class Wesley Brewer, from Orange, Texas, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, installs a landing taxi light on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

