220503-N-GP384-1049 STRAITS OF SICILY (May 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Bengy Dameus, from Liancourt, Haiti, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, sands a panel to an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

