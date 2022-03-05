Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    ITALY

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220503-N-TO573-1058 STRAITS OF SICILY (May 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Janikka Gayoso, from Los Angeles, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, unscrews fasteners from soundproofing panels on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

