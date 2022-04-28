Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students

U.S. Marine Capt. Trevor Ellis, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) student with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, coordinates close air support for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 28, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

