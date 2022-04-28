U.S. Marine Corps mortarmen hike to their objective before an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 28, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 20:18
|Photo ID:
|7170735
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-XU431-0097
|Resolution:
|3384x2256
|Size:
|517.92 KB
|Location:
|GRASMERE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT