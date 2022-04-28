Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students [Image 6 of 7]

    Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine 1st Lt. David Burnett, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) student with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liason Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinates close air support for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 28, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students

