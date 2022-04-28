Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students

U.S. Marine Corps Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) students with 1st Marine Division coordinate close air support for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 28, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

