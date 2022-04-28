Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Molinacaceres, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, pauses before patrolling during an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 28, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

