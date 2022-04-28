U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Bussick, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) student with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, awaits an approaching U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 28, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 20:19
|Photo ID:
|7170737
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-XU431-0642
|Resolution:
|4933x3289
|Size:
|603.82 KB
|Location:
|GRASMERE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Garnet Rattler Brings Immersive Training to JTAC Students
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT