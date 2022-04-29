Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

‘Purple up’ is spelled out with balloons in honor of Month of the Military Child during the closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. Purple is significant to the month because it indicates that all branches of the military are supported. Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue all are thought to combine together as a single color, purple. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

