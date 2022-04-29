Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

Raegan Bradbury delivers the ‘Military Child’s Creed’ during the closing ceremony for the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. The closing ceremony included remarks from base leadership and performances from school children and the local community, most wearing purple in celebration of the month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

