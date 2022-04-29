Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Raegan Bradbury delivers the ‘Military Child’s Creed’ during the closing ceremony for the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. The closing ceremony included remarks from base leadership and performances from school children and the local community, most wearing purple in celebration of the month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
