Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

Photo By Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols | ‘Purple up’ is spelled out with balloons in honor of Month of the Military Child...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols | ‘Purple up’ is spelled out with balloons in honor of Month of the Military Child during the closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. Purple is significant to the month because it indicates that all branches of the military are supported. Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue all are thought to combine together as a single color, purple. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols) see less | View Image Page

Team Misawa wrapped up the Month of the Military Child with a closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2022, highlighting the accomplishments and bravery of the service's smallest heroes.



Established in 1986 by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, the Department of Defense continues the Month of the Military Child initiative today. Team Misawa celebrated military children with events for school-aged children throughout the month geared toward learning resilience and showing appreciation.



“When you reflect on the challenges that you experienced by growing up in the profession, it will pay great dividends for you in the future,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, Misawa Air Base installation commander. “But we acknowledge that it's not always easy.”

The closing ceremony included remarks from base leadership and performances from school children and the local community, most wearing purple in celebration of the month.



“As we go through this month and we think about all the purple out there, some people ask 'why purple?' Why did we choose purple for the Month of the Military Child?” Friedel said. “We're not all Air Force. We're not all Air Force and Navy, we're not all Air Force, Navy and Army. We're not all active duty. We're not all Reserve or National Guard. And there's veterans involved in this community too. The joint color of the entire community is represented by the color purple.”



The ceremony concluded with a final performance from students and the reminder that the sacrifices of military children don’t end with the month.



“As we closeout the Month of the Military Child – amongst showcasing the support that our military connected kids have – and for the sacrifices you make each and every day by supporting your family and service members, for the resiliency that continues to strengthen and for being extraordinary individuals, I just want to say thank you,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer.