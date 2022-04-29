The Eagle Dragon Taiko drummer group performs during the closing ceremony for the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. The group is composed of Misawa Air Base students and community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 02:30
|Photo ID:
|7169400
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-ZF546-1012
|Resolution:
|6715x4482
|Size:
|26.01 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT