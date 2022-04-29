Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

The Eagle Dragon Taiko drummer group performs during the closing ceremony for the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. The group is composed of Misawa Air Base students and community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

