Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the closing ceremony for the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. Team Misawa celebrated military children with events for school-aged children throughout the month geared toward learning resilience and showing appreciation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

