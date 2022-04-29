Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the closing ceremony for the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2022. Team Misawa celebrated military children with events for school-aged children throughout the month geared toward learning resilience and showing appreciation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa wraps up Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

