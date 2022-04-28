USFJ CG visits Okinawa

A UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transports U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, and other guests for a guided tour of Okinawa’s west coast, Japan, April 28, 2022. Rupp toured Marine installations on Okinawa learning and assessing the capabilities of the facilities across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

