USFJ CG visits Okinawa

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Desirae Crawford, second from left, the officer in-charge of the Ie Shima Training Facility, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, leads a guided tour of Ie Shima to key U.S. military leaders in Japan at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2022. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, far left, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, toured Marine installations on Okinawa learning and assessing the capabilities of the facilities across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP