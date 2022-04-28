USFJ CG visits Okinawa

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, asks a question to U.S. Marines aboard the Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2022. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, toured Marine installations on Okinawa learning and assessing the capabilities of the facilities across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

